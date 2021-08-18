AP to Implement Strict Covid Protocols in Schools

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID situation and vaccination and directed the officials to take measures to implement strict COVID protocols in schools.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure Health Department guidelines are being followed in schools, social distancing, and wearing of masks are followed. He said to make arrangements for testing of symptomatic students in the schools.