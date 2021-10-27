Anusha Dandekar Entering Bigg Boss 15, Here’s How

VJ Anusha Dandekar has poked fun at rumors of her joining Bigg Boss 15. Anusha posted a video of herself on Instagram. In the video, you can see her in a white bathrobe, chilling while Lizzo's Rumors played in the background.

The caption read, “All the Rumours are true… I’m entering the house. They are paying me so much money, well at first it wasn’t enough but now I signed a bigger deal, coz obviously I’m that entertaining. I'm a billionaire now… see you inside in 5 min… oh I am also allowed to run my skin company @brownskinbeautyofficial from inside and I get to take my pups! Yay! “Everything you need to know!”

Check the post here:

Also Read: BB15 Akasa Singh To Get Eliminated This Week?

Her sarcastic post comes as she has been in the headlines as rumors of her entering Bigg Boss 15 have been in the news for quite some time. There was much written about it. There were rumors that she is getting paid a high amount for entering the house where currently her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra is there.

“And for the love of god please stop this nonsense about me going on Bigg Boss to fill some page in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I’m not even a part of,” she wrote sometime back in her Instagram post.