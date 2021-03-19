Anupamaa Rules BARC TRP Charts, Find Which Serials Are At No. 2 and 3

After a long suspension, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has released the TRP list of popular TV shows. In the week 10 TRP Report, there has been no change in the top three positions. Anupamaa, Imli, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein continue to impress the audience with their show and remain on top. But there is a new entry in the list as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stands in the fourth place now. Meanwhile Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth place.

Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director's Kut Productions. The TV series starring Rupali Ganguly has been in the first position for months and continues to hold on to its position. The serial has impressed the audience with its storyline. Anupamaa recorded 8801 impressions this week. Imli got 7555 impressions. The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has received 6952 impressions.

The most popular show and longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gas grabbed the audience attention by changing the storyline and it has received 6901 impressions.