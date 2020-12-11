Anupamaa December 11 Spoiler Alert Episode: Will Kinjal And Paritosh Relationship Break?

Popular TV serial Anupamaa that streams on HotStar and StarPlus is produced by Rajan Shahi and directed by Kut Productions. In yesterday's episode, Kavya calls Anupama and insults her while Anupama gives it back to Kavya and states if Vanraj is not thrown out of the house he would not come to you.

Here's a spoiler alert on today's episode: Kavya asks Vanraj about his and Anupamaa's divorce. Vanraj ignores Kavya's question. Anupamaa and Baa discuss about the financial crisis. Paritosh and Samar decide to do the job by paying heed to Anupamaa and Baa.

Meanwhile, Anupama seeks help from Devika for the job and meets Devika at a restaurant. On the other side, Nandini visits Shah's house and creates drama on Kinjal and Paritosh's relationship