Anupamaa 12 December 2020 Episode Spoiler Alert: Vanraj to Meet Anupamaa For Paritosh

Popular TV serial Anupamaa that streams on HotStar and StarPlus is produced by Rajan Shahi and directed by Kut Productions. In yesterday's episode, Anupamaa seeks help from Devika for the job and meets Devika at a restaurant. On the other side, Nandini visits Shah's house and creates drama over Kinjal and Paritosh's relationship.

In today's episode, Anupamaa loses her cool after Rakhi humiliates the Shah's family. Rakhi mentions that Shah's family is Shameless and insults Shah on their financial status. Rakhi says she was going to break ties with the Shah family and warns Paritosh to stay away from Kinjal and threatens to file a complaint against Paritosh.

Paritosh suffers an emotional outburst. Anupama calls Vanraj and says that Paritosh is in a bad state of mind because of Rakhi and says she wants to meet him as the parents of Paritosh. While Vanraj accepts the invitation to meet Anupama to solve problems between Paritosh and Kinjal.