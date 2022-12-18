Anupama Gowda Earnings From Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Anupama Gowda has entertained the viewers when she was in the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house. She earned her fan own fan following through the show.

Unfortunately, Anupama Gowda has been evicted from the show. Yes, Anupama Gowda has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house upon receiving the least number of votes from the show buffs.

Anupama Gowda was reportedly being paid 40k per week and the total earnings of Anupama Gowda for 12 weeks is said to be Rs Rs 5 lakhs plus. However, the official earnings of Anupama Gowda are yet to be known. Meanwhile, Check out Anupama Gowda's beautiful pictures.