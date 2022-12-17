Anupama Gowda Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 which is being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep has become a hot topic on social media. It is one of the most loved shows on the small screen.

Anupama, Arun, Aryavardhan, Deepika, Divya and Rupesh R have been nominated for eviction this week.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Anupama has been eliminated from the show.

Anupama failed to garner votes from Bigg Boss viewers to survive in the house for a longer time. Watch Anupama’s elimination in Sunday’s episode.