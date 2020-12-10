Anupama December 10 Episode: Pakhi Refuses To Cut The Cake

Popular TV serial Anupama that streams on HotStar and StarPlus, is produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions. Earlier, in the episode, Anupama takes charge of making the arrangements for Pakhi's birthday party. Meanwhile, Kavya schemes up an idea to demean Anupama.

In today's episode, Pakhi is busy dancing and enjoying with Vanraj. Kavya stops Pakhi for a cake cut when Pakhi wants to go home, while at home Kinjal Nandni, Baa Bapuji, Samar Paritosh are waiting for Pakhi to cut the cake. On the other hand, Kavya plans to spoil Anupama's birthday party arrangements and stops Pakhi's friends for games.

As Pakhi returns home with Vanraj, Anupama asks Pakhi about her friends only to be told that her friends returned home, but goes on to add that kavya arranged a surprise party for her. Samar scolds Pakhi, and Pakhi refuses to cut the cake. Vanraj blames Anupama for bringing tears in Pakhi's eyes.

Kavya calls Anupama and insults her while Anupama gives it back to Kavya.