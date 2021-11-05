Another Star Maa Favourite Contestant's Elimination Confirmed: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to witness ninth week of elimination. All the housemates have been nominated except Shanmukh and Anee Master. If you are wondering, which star maa favourite contestant is getting eliminated, read on to find out.

There’s no prize money for guessing the right answer. If you look at the poll results in unofficial polls, RJ Kajal is in the danger zone. There are maximum chances for RJ Kajal to get eliminated from the show. RJ Kajal was supposed to be eliminated a long time back but was saved due to Star Maa, as per the buzz.

Will RJ Kajal be the next contestant to get eliminated after Lobo has become a point of discussion on social media? Or Bigg Boss makers save RJ Kajal and eliminate another contestant in RJ Kajal's place. Keep an eye on Sakshi Post for more updates.