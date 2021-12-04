Another Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Enters Finals, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestant RJ Kajal may have had the desire to create a place for herself in people's hearts before stepping into the house.

Looks like she has fulfilled her dreams as her fans are requesting everyone to vote for her so that RJ Kajal can be among the top five finalists.

If you are a fan of RJ Kajal or waiting to see her in top five finalists.

Then we have some interesting news for you. Finally, the much-awaited weekend has arrived as the fun begins in the Bigg Boss Telugu house.

The most interesting part is to see who is going to get eliminated tomorrow, which happens to be 13th week.

Reports are doing the rounds that Priyanka Singh might be getting eliminated from the house, as she has got fewer votes than other contestants from viewers. If RJ Kajal gets saved this weekend, then, she will surely reach the grand finale.

She will likely reach the finale round, but chances are high of her facing eviction in the finale round or pre-finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.