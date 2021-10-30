Ankita Lokhande looks resplendent in the latest poster of Pavitra Rishta on ALTBalaji

Actress Ankita Lokhande is going to reprise the character of Archana around 7 years later in ALTBalaji’s Pavitra Rishta… It’s Never Too Late! The actress will play the character in the digital redux of Pavitra Rishta, a soap opera that ran for over 5 years. ALTBalaji the streaming platform that will stream the digital remake, recently dropped the poster of Ankita as Archana. In the poster, we see Archana dressed as a traditional Maharashtrian bride.

Ankita looks resplendent, to say the least in the poster. From the nath to the mundavalya Ankita's look will resonate with every Marathi mulgi. The heavy golden jewellery, subtle makeup, and the chandrakor enhance the look. Definitely, the poster and the look are a winner for so many reasons. The poster will take you back to the good old days of Archana.

While sharing the poster, the makers wrote Archana ke liye sabse important hai rishton ka connection, and she is coming back to bless our screens, once again!

Pavitra Rishta, at its core, is the story of star-crossed lovers Manav and Archana. They bump into each other again & again due to destiny's mercy. However, what happens when their castle of love is built based on lies? That's what the digital redux is going to focus on primarily.

Actor turned producer Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production helms the digital series, which will soon stream on ALTBalaji. Directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde, and Ritu Bhatia the show stars Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande, Pooja Bhamrrah, Asheema Vardaan, Piyush Ranade, Randeep Rai, and Usha Nadkarni in primary roles.