Anirudh In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: I Will Never Leave Jothe Jotheyali, Says Actor

Popular Kannada TV serial Jothe Jotheyali lead actor Anirudh Jakhar has responded to rumours that he was quitting the daily soap to enter the Bigg Boss Kannada house. Remember we told you a day ago that Anirudh Jakhar's name too figured in the probable list of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 contestants? This piece of news reached Zee TV on which the serial is aired as well as the actor himself. While Zee TV was worried and believed to have reached out to the actor about this, Anirudh has decided to put an end to all speculation by posting a video on his official Facebook account.

On his FB page, Anirudh posted a video in which he refers to the rumours doing the rounds on social media about him leaving Jothe Jotheyali serial to take part as a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 8. Rubbishing those rumours as fake news, the Jothe Jotheyali actor (Anirudh) has appealed to fans not to pay heed to such stuff. Further, he has added that he would never leave the serial Jothe Jotheyali and also thanked viewers and fans while seeking their blessings and patronage for the show and his team. Here's a look at Jothe Jotheyali actor Anirudh Jakhar's video...

Anirudh recently stated that he used the lockdown period productively to finish his work on a documentary on his mother-in-law Bharathi Vishnuvardhan.

Meanwhile, the eighth season of Kannada Bigg Boss is all set to begin in the third week of January. While it has been confirmed that Sudeep will continue to host the show this season as well, the list of celebrities and commoners who will enter as contestants on the show is yet to be finalised. We hear that the makers are on the lookout for participants who can increase the TRPs for colors Kannada.