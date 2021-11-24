Anee Master Says It's An Unfair Elimination of Her From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Anee Master has become the talk of the town ever since she was evicted from the house. She wasn't a familiar star when she stepped into the house.

Post the show, the Telugu audience can recall Anee Master wherever she gets spotted, be it a shopping mall or food court.

In a recent media interaction, Anee Master said, " I haven't expected that I will get eliminated from the house.

I thought RJ Kajal will get eliminated from the house." She believes that what happened to her was unfair, as RJ Kajal was doing nothing in the house. How she got saved from the makers is a mystery. Likewise, Anee Master calls it her "unfair elimination."

Speaking of tonight's episode, there will be a family reunion in tonight's episode.

In tonight's episode, Sunny, RJ Kajal, and Siri's family members are going to visit the house.