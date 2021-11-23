Anee Master Predicts Top 3 Finalists For Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Anee Master was eliminated in Sunday's episode. Post the show, Anee Master is busy giving interviews and also thanking the viewers for supporting her when she was in the house.

When she was asked who would make it to the top three finalists, Anee Master stated that Anchor Ravi, Sunny, and Sreerama Chandra would be in the top three for sure.

She also predicted that Sreerama Chandra might become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Will Anee Master's prediction come true or not? We have yet to wait and see until the grand finale.

In terms of the show, the producers are planning a Bigg Boss Telugu family reunion. Sunny's mother, Priyanka Singh's parents, and Maanas's parents are under quarantine for three days before they visit the house.

The family reunion is expected to be telecasted on Wednesday. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.