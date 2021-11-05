Anee Master New Captain Of Bigg Boss Telugu House

The Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestants are now putting in their best performances in the ongoing captaincy task. While Anee Master, Ravi, Vishwa, Jessie, Siri, and Sunny are in the Super Villains team, Shannu, Priyanka, Maanas, Kajal, and Sreerama Chandra are in the Super Heroes team.

After yesterday's episode, the Super Heroes and Super Villains teams were at an equal score with 2 points each. However, the task given in today's episode will become the deciding factor. As per the recent promo released by the show makers, we can anticipate that the Super villain's team is likely to win the task.

Here's the promo, have a look:

After the super villains' team win the task, there will be six captaincy contenders for this week. As per the latest buzz from industry sources, it is reported that Anee Master will be the ultimate winner of the captaincy task and is likely to become the captain.

Anee Master has been waiting to become the captain for many weeks, as she has been a contender for the captaincy many times. However, Anee is not in nominations this week and after becoming the captain, she will be excluded from the next week's nomination too. How well Anee looks after the Bigg Boss house is to be seen in the upcoming episode…