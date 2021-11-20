Anee Master Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who’s the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, is all set to show the exit to one of the nominated contestants in tomorrow’s episode.

And as per our sources, it is Anee Master. Yes she is the next contestant to be eliminated from the show. Anee is said to have bagged the least votes and hence couldn’t survive in the house any longer.

Anee Master failed to entertain the viewers and no wonder that the audience did not vote for her. Anee master's elimination will get telecast in tomorrow's episode. Stay tuned.