Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nagarjuna Evicts Another Female Contestant This Week?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is gearing up for seventh week of elimination.

The nominated contestants for this week are Lobo, Jessie, Siri, Priya, Ravi, Rj Kajal And Jessie.

We have heard from our sources that Anee Master has been eliminated from the house. She is said to have been evicted from the house as she received least votes.

This is a buzz and we are not sure what the truth is. We have to wait and see whether Anee Master will really get eliminated in tomorrow’s episode.

If it did happen, then it's another female contestant from the Telugu Bigg Boss house who will be evicted.