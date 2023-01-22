And Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Runner Up is...

ith the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 heading for a grand finale in the next few hours. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are eager to know which contestant will bag the trophy. While unofficial sources confirmed that Azeem has bagged the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 trophy with news that Azeem fans have started celebrations on social media platforms and trending #Azeem on Twitter, the contestants left in the BB Tamil glasshouse for the finale race were Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, and Nandini. Now with Azeem predicted as the winner Bigg Boss fans are keen to know who the runner-up is and Vikraman’s name is on the cards.

Netizens are debating on social media platforms about the winner and runner-up. Vikraman is one of the most popular and strong contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 6 and his fans were seen rooting for him on social media. A few unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 Instagram pages declare that Azeem is the winner of the show and Vikraman is the runner-up. According to the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 Wikipedia page, Azeem is the winner and Vikraman is the runner-up.As expected Shivin ended up as the second runner-up of the show. This is however not confirmed news and we have to wait and see if its Vikraman or Shivin who will be the runners-up for the show.

For those who have joined us now Vikraman is the spokesperson of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, founded by Thol Thirumalavalan. An ardent follower of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Periyar, he is a journalist turned politician.

All eyes are glued to the screen today for the official news about the Bigg Boss season 6 grand finale and who host Kamal Haasan is going to declare as winner. Let's wait and watch!

