Anchor Suma Plays Biggest Prank On Bigg Boss Telugu's Akhil Sarthak

Anchor Suma is the arguably the most demanded anchor in the Telugu television for a long time. Suma's way of talking pleases a lot of audience and her comic timings are Suma's strength. She is the host to a bunch of shows in Telugu. Recently, Suma's has launched a new show on Star Maa and the show name is 'Start Music'.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants were the first celebrities to participate in the show. Sohel, Akhil Sarthak, Mehboob, Harika, Noel and Lasya have participated in the show. Lasya, Noel and Harika team were the winners of the show. During the show, Suma asked Akhil to close his eyes as there will be one surprise for him.

The show organisers played a voice clip of Monal voice and seen calling Akhilu Akhilu. Akhil and Bigg Boss contestants thoughts it is Monal. Surprisingly, the show organisers showed a video clip of Gangavva asking him, when are you coming to see me(her). This is how, Anchor Suma made a prank on Akhil's instead of Monal they showed Gangavva video clip to him.