Anchor Shiva, Dhanush Confirmed Contestants To Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6?

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows. Show buffs are eagerly waiting for a new season. According to reports, Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is likely to start in June.

Currently, the show organisers are busy with the digital version of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

Nagarjuna, the show's host, is yet to announce the finale date of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. A section of the audience is eagerly waiting to know the contestants' list for Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

If reports are anything to go by, Anchor Shiva and Dhanush are the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. In last night's episode, Dhanush saved Anchor Shiva from this week's elimination.

If you observe all the former contestants that have graced last night's episode be it Sohel, Shanmukh, or Tamanna simhadri.

Anchor Dhanush's appearance on the show to promote Shiva has become a topic of discussion on social media. Anchor Dhanush and Shiva may enter Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6.