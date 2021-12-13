Anchor Ravi to Sue Netizens Over Social Media Trolls

Anchor Ravi has been maintaining a low profile after he stepped out of Bigg Boss house. He is chosen to stay away from the media glare and the reasons are best known to him.

Before Ravi participated in Bigg Boss Telugu 5, he had a good name and fame, but people's opinion on him changed after his stint on the show. A section of Ravi fans say that Bigg Bosss showcased his negative side which tarnished his image. But we know that Bigg Boss is a platform where people bare themselves.

On the other hand, Anchor Ravi is the only contestant who predicted that Siri Hanmanth would be among the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

He also urged the audience to vote for Siri. Last night, RJ Kajal was eliminated from the house. The remainimg five contestants were declared the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Siri fans thanked Ravi for supporting Siri at this crucial time.

As Ravi is supporting Siri, a section of netizens have trolled Ravi and they also targeted his daughter. Ravi couldn't control his anger and he posted a story which reads, "Legally, I shall go to any extent to punish them."

Here's a screen shot of Ravi's post, take a look at it: