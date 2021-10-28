Anchor Ravi To Quit Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 tasks are turning out to boring and routine for the viewers. However, the show is fetching decent TRPs for the channel. Bigg Boss show buffs are unable to pick one favourite contestant. It has become hard to predict who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

The contestants have come up with their own game plan and they'll surely know the tricks of the show. One of the contestants who seems to be under a lot of stress is Anchor Ravi. In a recent episode, Anchor Ravi stated that he did not enter the house for money. Ravi is under pressure for the past few days. He is missing his family badly.

He is seen saying in the house that he is worried about his wife (Nithya) and my daughter. Anchor Ravi is seen pleading Bigg Boss to give him some updates about his family. And he doesn't mind stepping out of the house. Will Ravi quit the show if Bigg Boss gives him a chance. Or will the show organizers going to arrange any virtual call or video with his family members in Saturday's episode is yet to be seen.