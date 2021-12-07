Anchor Ravi Predicts Top Three Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 evicted contestant Anchor Ravi grabbed the headlines following his elimination from the house. His fans termed his eviction unfair.

Ravi fans and the show lovers are eagerly waiting for his re-entry into the show. Sadly, it won't happen as the show is all set to end in a couple of days from now. When Ravi was asked to name the three finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu. Ravi said that Shanmukh, Sunny, and SRC will be the three finalists.

This time, there's no particular favorite contestant for the viewers. The trio has a massive fan base and fans are promotiong, wishing the contestants to win the show. Only the public voting can decide the real winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Who do you think will clinch the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 5? Let us know in the comments section below.

