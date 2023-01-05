Anchor Ravi, Jabardasth' Rocking Rakesh Shoot For Louis Park Ad

Louis Park, the fabric brand, boasts of bringing out 100% pure Linen shirts and trousers. Gokul Codes Indian Pvt. Ltd.'s Chairman Kishore is helming the affairs. For the first time in India, the brand has been launched in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. An Ad has been shoot to promote the brand.

A grand set has been put up for the Ad in Hyderabad. It's learned that the set is as glorious as an expensive film set. The famous artist Rocking Rakesh of 'Jabardasth' fame and Anchor Ravi of Bigg Boss fame have been roped in as ambassadors. Model Yashwant has also been roped in. Ad maker Sanjeev, who is a pro at making commercials, is on board. Subash, who worked as a writer on the famous TV show 'Jabardasth', is working as a cameraman for the show.

The brand is all set to be promoted on a vast scale at a huge budget.