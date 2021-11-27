BBT5: Another Contestant Out of Final Race

There’s no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is one of the most loved shows on the small screen. We are going to witness 12th week elimination in the house in tomorrow’s episode.

Talking about the nomination rounds, the conteatants in danger zone this week are, Priyanka, Siri and RJ Kajal. If you are thinking, one among these three will get eliminated this weekend, you may be mistaken. Wait till yoh hear this...

To everyone's surprise, we hear that Anchor Ravi is all set to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Yes, Ravi has been eliminated from the show. However, an official confirmation regarding this piece of news is awaited.

But we couldn't hold it and thought the audience must know what is happening inside and the general buzz outside.

Do you think Anchor Ravi deserved to leave the Bigg Boss house without reaching the finals? Let us know in the comments.