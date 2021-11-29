Anchor Ravi Earnings From Bigg Boss Equals Winner's Amount: Deets Inside

There is no need to give an introduction to Anchor Ravi. He was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 which is underway. Bigg Boss show organizers and Nagarjuna surprised the viewers over the weekend with Ravi's elimination.

Last night, Ravi was eliminated from the house. Ravi fans are said to have created a ruckus at Annapurna studio in Hyderabad as soon as they got wind of the news that he was being evicted from the house.

Netizens and a section of Bigg Boss viewers have dubbed Ravi's elimination as unfair. They are not sure what's the real truth behind his elimination.

Meanwhile, we got to know that Ravi was one of the highest-paid contestant of this season.

Talking about Ravi's remuneration for agreeing to stay in the house. Ravi is said to have been paid a whopping Rs 1.3 lakh per day. The total earnings of Ravi from September 5 to 27 of this month sums up to Rs 1.07 cr. These are not official figures released by Star Maa. However, there are several reports doing the rounds suggesting this humongous figure. Well, if that be the case, don't you think Ravi will become the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

If the contestant did get paid so much as part of his deal with the Bigg Boss makers, then Ravi must have earned more than the winner's prize amount though he got evicted before pre-finale episode. In the meantime, take a look at his stylish pictures: