Pradeep Machiraju's Father Succumbs To COVID Infection

Telugu TV anchor and actor Pradeep Machiraju is a familiar face in Tollywood. According to latest reports, Pradeep’s father Pandu Ranga passed away last night due to COVID 19.

He had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19. It is learnt that the victim lost the COVID battle due to health complications. His last rites will be performed on Monday.

Anchor Pradeep has hosted several shows in Telugu, but he rose to fame with Gadasari Atta Sogasari Kodalu show. Recently, he made a grand debut on the big screen as a lead actor with 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela and the film did pretty well at the box office.