Anchor Lobo Remuneration For Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Anchor Lobo has become the centre of attraction in the Bigg Boss house as well as the most talked about contestant on social media. Currently, he is one of the strong contestants in the house. He also become a favorite to most of the viewers. Lobo is a trendsetter—be it inside or outside the house. The Bigg Boss contestant's name is trending on all social media platforms for various reasons.

A section of people are asking how much Lobo is getting paid for the show. If you are one of them, then let me be the first one to reveal the unofficial figures. Anchor Lobo is reportedly getting a whopping Rs 3 lakhs per week, if the buzz in social media is anything to go by.

Lobo is said to be the highest-paid contestant in the house and viewers say that is one reason why the makers are keeping him occupied in the house by assigning tasks and also making him the key attraction of all their promos. When a person is getting a lot of footage in the house, it clearly shows that the makers are paying a fancy remuneration to the contestant. No wonder he is not complaining in the house.

On the other side, it is being said that with Lobo's freestyle strategy, he will definitely find a place among the top 5 finalists in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The finals is likely to take place some time in December.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 updates.