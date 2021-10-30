Anchor Lobo Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Akkineni Nagarjuna is hosting the most popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Bigg Boss makers are planning interesting content for the viewers day after day.

There are lots of guests who are expected to grace Sunday’s episode. Vijay Deverakonda, Anchor Suma are going to be special chief guests for the show. Bigg Boss ex contestant Monal and Divi are also going to woo us all with dance performances.

There will be also an elimination. If reports are to be believed, Lobo has been eliminated from the show.



He is said to have been evicted from the show as he failed to garner enough votes to survive in the house. We will get to see Lobo’s elimination in tomorrow’s episode.