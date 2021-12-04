Amitabh Was Forced to Host KBC as He Did Not Get Movie offers

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati is going to finish 1000 episodes this week. Sony Entertainment Television has released a promo, in which, Shweta and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda appear as guests. Shweta Bachchan asks Amitabh Bachchan how he is feeling on Kaun Banega Crorepati completing 1000 episodes. Amitabh Bachchan reveals that he took the decision to host the show as he was not getting films.

"It's been 21 years. The show first aired in 2000. I had no clue at the time. People warned me that switching from the large screen to the small screen would damage my reputation. However, my circumstances were such that I wasn't receiving any work in films at the time, but the kind of reactions I had after the show premiered led me to believe that the world had changed for me. The best aspect is that I learned something new from each contender every day," said Amitabh Bachchan.

Later, the makers showed the journey of the game show from 2000 to date. As Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional and wipes his tears away, the audience also get emotional after seeing Amitabh Bachchan in tears.