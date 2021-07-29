Amani Special Guest On Zee Telugu's Drama Juniors

South Indian actress Amani is going to be the special guest in Drama Juniors that airs on Zee Telugu. The makers of the show released a promo video in which she could seen dancing to the song 'Poruginti Mangala Gowri' from Subhalagnam movie. SV Krishna Reddy, Sunitha and Ali are the guests of the show. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Amani is one of the well known stars in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. She stepped into the film industry with the movie, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, directed by EVV Satyanarayana. She shared screen space with Naresh in the movie and it turned out to be a blockbuster.

Later, she acted in various films. She acted in the lead role in the film, Mister Pellam directed by Bapu, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. She won Filmfare Award for Best Actress Telugu for the film Subha Lagnam and Nandi Award for Best Actress for the films Subha Sankalpam and Mr. Pellam.

On the professional front, she was last seen in the movie Chaavu Kaburu Challaga in which she acted in a supporting role. She will also be seen in the film, Most Eligible Bachelor and Arrdham.