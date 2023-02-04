Allu Arjun Pushpa: The Rise was the most searched movie on Fire TV as per the annual edition of Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report 2022. With the growing popularity of internet-based content, Indian households spent more than four hours per day binge-watching on their connected TVs As regional content gained preference in the last year; Fire TV users enjoyed content in more than 12 languages with Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali topping the list.

Other highlights of the Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report:

Indians placed six search queries every second through Alexa on Fire TV

Indians gravitated towards adding more laughter to their life last year by choosing Comedy as the most streamed genre of content. Horror and Cartoons were the other two most-searched genres

In 2022, Pushpa: The Rise was the most searched movie on Fire TV, followed by Brahmāstra and The Kashmir Files

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt continued to rule the hearts of millions of movie-buffs –taking the first three spots in the list of most searched actors through Alexa on Fire TV

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma made it to the top of the search list on Fire TV for the second year in a row, followed by Anupamaa and Indian Idol

Motu Patlu, Peppa Pig, and Doraemon were the most searched kid’s content

India loves streaming free content

Online content explosion led to a 44% increase in viewership of free content platforms

YouTube, Mini TV and MX Player were the most streamed free content platforms

Record-breaking viewership on Fire TV

October witnessed maximum video streaming during the year credits to the T20 World Cup, and new content releases around movies and web series including Ram Setu, Doctor G, Mismatched Season – 2, The Rings of Power – Season Finale, Four More Shots Please! – Season 3, Maja Ma, The Peripheral, Jurassic World Dominium, The White Lotus, among others

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on 23rd October’22 recorded the highest viewership on a single day

FIFA World Cup led to a 10X increase in JioCinema streaming on Fire TV

NOTE: The above information is based on aggregated data of content streamed and searched on Fire TV in India from January– December 2022.

