Allu Arjun Fans Supporting This Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant

Stylish star Allu Arjun is inarguably a fantastic actor in Tollywood. Not to mention, Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. Thanks to Bunny's acting chops and selection of the scripts, he is one of the top-rated actors in Tollywood. Allu Arjun is back in the news but this time not for movie updates.

Allu Arjun fans are making loud noises on social media. Yes, what you read is right. Allu Arjun fans have extended their support to one of the popular and strong contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5? Any guesses as who the person is? Well, he is none other than Anchor Lobo, who has managed to win hearts and divert audience attention towards him with his dressing style and antics in the house.

For the past week, there isn't a single Bigg Boss promo that Star Maa has released without Lobo in it. Yes, the contestant is getting a lot of footage than the rest of the contestants. Now, Bunny fans are also supporting him. It remains to be seen whether Lobo will win the game with this kind of support.

If he continues the game in the the same spirit and entertains viewers, the audience will surely vote for him. Let's wait and watch what the future holds for him.