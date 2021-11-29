Allu Arjun All Set To Enter Bigg Boss House: Deets Inside

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. Bunny is awaiting the release of his much hyped film, 'Pushpa'. The film will be released in multiple languages. Allu Arjun is gearing up for movie promotions. If reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Yes, what you read is right. Bunny and Sukumar are going to share the small screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Bunny and Sukumar are going to make guest appearance in Bigg Boss 15 to promote their Pan India film, it is being said.

Bunny and Sukumar are likely to grace Salman Khan's Bigg Boss this weekend. Viewers who heard this news just can't wait to watch the camaraderie on the small screen. The show's TRPs rating will surely prak.

Currently, Allu Arjun and Samantha are shooting for a special song for Pushpa at Ramoji Film city in Hyderabad. They are expected to wrap it up in two to three days. Pushpa is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on December 17, 2021.