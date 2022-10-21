Akul Balaji Recreates DID Hook Step Underwater While Scuba-diving

Zee Telugu has presented its viewers with several clutter-breaking reality shows since its inception and now, the channel has grabbed the eyeballs of the Telugu-speaking audience after introducingc – Telugu. Airing every Sunday at 9 pm, Dance India Dance – Telugu has not only entertained the audience, but also provided the perfect platform for extraordinary budding dancers to showcase their talent and grow.

While Telugu Television Industry’s biggest dance reality show - Dance India Dance – Telugu is being judged by Sangeetha, Baba Bhaskar, and Anandhi, it is hosted by the affable Akul Balaji and ever-energetic Rohini. In fact, Akul has been making waves with his engaging anchoring skills. But that’s not it! The host won the hearts of many with his latest antics of recreating the DID hookstep underwater while scuba-diving. Saying that ‘dance is life,’ Akul performed the dance underwater in Maldives and the video of the performance has gone viral on social media getting nearly half a million views in an hour.

Watch the video right here:

Coming back to Dance India Dance - Telugu, the show has given some talented individuals across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana a golden opportunity to showcase their dancing skills. But who will emerge as the ultimate winner?