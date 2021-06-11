Akkineni Nagarjuna's Remuneration For Bigg Boss Telugu 5

On the Telugu small screen, Akkineni Nagarjuna has proven to be one of the most successful TV hosts. The actor, who has won millions of hearts with his acts of heroism on the big screen also tried his hands in TV. And he was an instant hit. It is known that besides the Telugu version of the Hindi game show KBC, Nagarjuna has also hosted seasons 3 and 4 of Bigg Boss Telugu, both of which broke TRP records.

Nagarjuna has got a special fan base because of his own style of hosting the show. Some viewers tune in to Bigg Boss Telugu solely because of Nagarujuna's hosting skills.

According to a few sources, Nagarjuna was paid Rs 8 crore for Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. Now, it seems that Nagarujna may hike his remuneration a bit more because the show is getting TRP ratings. However, an official confirmation on this is awaited. Nagarjuna was rumoured to be charging Rs 12 lakhs per episode in the previous season.

Well, coming to the upcoming Bigg Boss 5 updates, the season 5 is soon going to hit the small screen in August. Earlier, it was supposed to premiere in the first week of July, but it was pushed back to August due to the state's ongoing pandemic situation.