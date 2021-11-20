Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bangarraju First Look Release on This Date

King Akkineni Nagarjuna and talented director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala’s much awaited film Bangarraju, sequel to their blockbuster movie Soggade Chinni Nayana, is currently being filmed in Mysore and the team is canning important scenes on the lead cast.

Ramya Krishna is paired opposite Nagarjuna, while Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya and most sought-after actress Krithi Shetty are the latest addition to the second instalment. Recently, Naga Chaitanya introduced Krithi Shetty as Naga Lakshmi by releasing her first look poster. Krithi impressed in a village in a village belle avatar.

Today, the makers have announced two special presentations for Naga Chaitanya’s birthday (November 23rd). They will be releasing first look of Bangarraju on November 22nd at 5:22 PM and teaser on 23rd at 10:23 AM.

Bangarraju’s was most entertaining characters of SCN and Kalyan Krishna prepared a highly amusing script for the sequel. Billed to be a wholesome entertainer, Bangarraju is loaded with good dose of romance, emotions and other commercial ingredients. Expectations are quite high on the project, since it is the prequel for the blockbuster and Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are working together for the second time.

Anup Rubens provides soundtracks and first single Laddunda became a sensational hit. Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. Nagarjuna is the producer. Satyanand has penned screenplay, while Yuvaraj handles the cinematography.