Akhil Or Sohel Who Will Quit The Show For 10 Lakh Prize Money

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand finale is going to air tonight. And the anticipation of this season is the lowest. The season has been a disappointment and everyone is going to admit it. After the phenomenal success of the last year, the fourth season failed miserably to even make a mark on the rating charts.

The final showdown is between Abhijeet, Akhil and Sohel. We earlier reported about Harika and Ariyana are evicted out from the final race. And now the top three finalists are Abhijeet, Akhil and Sohel. For those who joined late to the story, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are making a special appearance in the show to promote their upcoming film ‘Love Story’.

There’s no denying the fact that Akhil Sarthak is one of the frontrunner to win the show. Some reports suggest that Akhil might take the money and quit the show. Akhil has played a great game on Bigg Boss Telugu 4. He has participated in tasks and his friendship with Sohel and Mehboob was quite talked about as well. He has played an individual game to an extent.

However, if we consider how his mind works, there are high chances, he will take the money and quit the show. We have already told you that Akhil and Sohel have got the maximum votes with a slight margin difference, we don’t know yet who will become runner up of this season. It’s a battle between Akhil and Sohel. There are maximum chances for Sohel to become runner up as he has a huge fan following compared to Akhil Sarthak. Well, after a lackluster season we just hope the finale is done well.