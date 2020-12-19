Who Among The Telugu Contestants Will Drop Out Of Bigg Boss Race For 20 Lakhs?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, is just one day away from its grand finale. All eyes are on that one contestant who will lift the winner’s trophy. The reality show that has been entertaining people for over 105 days will finally come to an end. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 finale will see contestants Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana and Harika are competing for the trophy. We all are excited to know who will be the winner of this season. Fans have already started speculating the winner of this season.

Abhijeet fans and netizens have already declared Abhijeet as the winner of the show. No doubt, Abhijeet will be in the top two finalists, he may become the winner or runner up for the season. Fans have voted for him but makers are yet to decided their opinion whether to make him the winner or not. Sohel, Akhil , Harika and Ariyana are also in the race for the coveted spot.

The buzz on social media suggests that Harika and Akhil may opt-out of the race by taking cash Rs 10 to 20 lakhs from the winning amount, as they are in the bottom list and they don’t have any chances to clinch the title. We will get an official confirmation whether they are backing off from the race or not by tomorrow. The winning prize money of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is Rs 50 lakhs and the winner will get around Rs 35 lakhs after all deductions.. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 finale will be aired on Star Maa from 6 pm.