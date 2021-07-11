Akhil Akkineni's Agent Pre Look Poster Is Out And Its Hot

Choosing only distinctive subjects for his films, young and promising hero Akhil Akkineni teams up with star director Surender Reddy who is specialist in presenting his heroes at stylish best for a stylish and action thriller Agent. The director will show a new version of Akhil in the first film in their combination.

Vakkantham Vamsi is providing story for the film to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

The director-writer duo previously worked together for few blockbusters such as Kick, Race Gurram and they are on a mission to deliver another super hit in their combination.

Agent first look poster was revealed for Akhil’s birthday and the response for the same was outstanding.

Director Surender Reddy came up with an interesting update stating Agent Loading, which means the shoot will commence soon. “This is just the beginning...Meeku mundu mundu undi pandaga!! @AkhilAkkineni8 @AnilSunkara1 @MusicThaman @VamsiVakkantham @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl ,” tweeted he.

The director has also shared a poster of Akhil flexing his muscles in gym. Though his face isn’t wisible in the back pose, he looks dashing here. What attracts our attention is the goat tattoo on his back.

It’s evident with the picture that, Surender Reddy will be presenting Akhil in a never seen before manner. This indeed is the best look of the actor so far.

This is already turning out to be a crazy project, given Akhil is a promising star, Surender Reddy is an accomplished director, Vakkantham Vamsi is a proficient writer and AK Entertainments is a successful banner.

A newbie Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akhil in the film billed to be a spy thriller.

Tollywood’s busiest music director SS Thaman will be scoring music, while Ragul Herian Dharuman will crank the camera. National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film.