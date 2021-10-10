Akhil Akkineni Chief Guest on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Tonight

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is going to celebrate Dussera in tonight's episode. The Bigg Boss stage is full-on fire and celebrations are going to entertain the contestants and audience. Nagarjuna welcomes Most Eligible Bachelor stars Akkineni Akhil and Pooja Hegde. Akhil and Pooja play some games with contestants and asks them questions. Later Pooja talks to the contestants about their performance.

Akkineni Akhil asks contestants to impress Pooja Hegde, where Sreerama sings a song for Pooja. Anyway, it seems that the Dussera celebrations in the house are rocking. As it is, Sunday is the Funday and an elimination day. So there is a rumor that Hamida gets a red card from the house. Let's wait and watch who will get eliminated tonight.