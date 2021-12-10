Akhanda Day 8 Collections: RRR Trailer Release Boosts Balayya Movie Box Office

Nandamuri Balakrishna who is basking in the success of his latest outing 'Akhanda', has been spotted everywhere-- be it seeking blessing at Simhadri appanna temple, Simhachalam or the film success meet at Vizag.

Yes, last night, the makers of Balakrishna's Akhanda held a huge success was in Vizag, where Balayya thanked the audience for encouraging and supporting the film at this juncture time.

Talking about collections, Akhanda is said to have collected 15,370 at the USA box office. The film's total collection so far is said to be $882,691.

Coming to domestic box office, Akhanda day 8 collections is said have been much more than any other day as the audience thronged theatres in crowds to watch the trailer of Rajamouli's RRR, which was shown during the interval.

Rajamouli and RRR team had come up with an innovative idea to release the trailer in theatres as it gives audience the experience of watching it on the big screen. The film's trailer was be releasing during the interval time of all the movies running in theatres. Most of the audience went to theatres to watch the trailer of RRR. And so, Akhanda is said to have earned Rs 4.5 cr on its eighth at the box office. The film's total collections worldwide is said to have crossed Rs 55 cr plus. The official figures of the film are yet to be known.

Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced under the banner Dwaraka Creations