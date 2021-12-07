Akhanda Day 5 Collections: Balakrishna Proves Box Office Stamina

Nandamuri Balakrishna is basking in the glory of his latest release 'Akhanda'. The film is roaring at the worldwide box office. Akhanda is the first film in the last quarter of 2021 to touch $1 million mark at the USA box office.

On the other hand, Akhanda has managed to earn Rs 37.42 cr just in four days at the box office. The film will soon be entering into the profit zone.

If you are waiting to know fifth-day collections of Akhanda, then, you have landed on the right page. Akhanda has managed to collect Rs 5.60 cr on fifth day at the box office. The film's total collections stand at Rs 43 cr plus. The official figures of the film are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced under the banner Dwaraka Creations.