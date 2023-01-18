Aha Shows Line Up This Week

Comedy Stock Exchange – Stand-up comedy show (7th episode) – 20th January

Anil Ravipudi will be seen as the Chairman, while Sudigali Sudheer and Deepika Pillai will host the show. The show brings celebrated comedians such as Venu, Mukku Avinash, Saddam, Express Hari, Bhaskar and Gynaneshwar as stocks where they figure their way to the stage, light up the crowd and serve up plenty of laughs to the audience. The show consists of three rounds where the LIVE audience would vote for their favorite stock (comedian). The one who wins more votes and wins the heart of the Chairman stands as Top Stock. The 10-episode show promises candid banter and unlimited entertainment every weekend

Youth of May – Korean Drama in Telugu – 21st January

The story is based on the events of the Gwangju Uprising in the city of Gwangju, South Korea, from May 18 to May 27, 1980. Hee Tae became Gwangju's pride when he entered Seoul National University College of Medicine with top marks. His best friend, Kyung Soo, an avid pro-democracy activist, insists that they open an illegal clinic for students on the run from the government. One day, a factory worker is injured during a protest. In exchange for the costs of discreetly transporting himself and the factory worker to his hometown, Hee Tae must go to a meeting with a potential marriage partner arranged by his father. At this meeting, Hee Tae meets Myung Hee, a nurse persevering through the hardships of life. She only agrees to go to this meeting in place of her friend Soo Ryeon because she needs to come up with the airfare to study in Germany. However, Myung Hee and Hee Tae end up falling in love. In May of 1980, amidst the heated passion and cries for democracy that reverberated throughout Gwangju, Hee Tae and Myung Hee find themselves in a twist of fate.

TAMIL

Driver Jamuna – 20th January

The story of Driver Jamuna revolves around a female cab driver who faces a slew of unanticipated incidents when three criminal-minded passengers hire her vehicle. The trio's motive is to finish off a politician, but the protagonist gets mired in the chaos, leaving her stunned. How she faces the situation in a bold manner forms the rest of the plot.