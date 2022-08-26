Aha’s Dance Ikon Will Feature Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey On The Launch Episode

With a promise to keep viewers enthralled like never before, aha, the 100% regional OTT platform, is all set to present a wholesome entertainment experience with the launch episode of Dance Ikon, which is going to set to hit the screens starting from 11th September 2022. The upcoming gala episode of Dance Ikon will witness the Vijay Devarakonda along with beautiful Ananya Pandey as special walk-in guests.

The contestants, co-owners such as Sreemukhi, Yash Master and Monal Gajjar and the judge Shekhar master receive the opportunity to be in the company of Vijay and Ananya. Besides, Vijay Devarakonda promises contestant Raichur Anand to provide him with clothes for his entire life from his brand 'Rowdies'. The cherry on the cake is producer Allu Aravind will be mesmerized by contestant Florina and groove along with her. Vijay and Ananya will also take over the stage and dance to the ‘Akdi Pakdi’ tunes, serving much-needed entertainment.

Talent resides in every individual, the multiplier of energy, determination, and hard work. The Dance Ikon stage is set, and the participants are geared up to righteously flaunt their hidden flair on aha's Dance Ikon with adrenalin-pumping performances. The show will turn the lives of the choreographers and the participants as the winner's choreographer would get to choreograph a song for Tollywood's top hero, which would be something aha would announce at the finale. The first look, released recently, has won the hearts of ardent fans, and the show is hosted and produced by Ohmkar.

Stay tuned to Dance Ikon starting from 11th September only on aha.