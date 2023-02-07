Aha, Mythri Movie Makers First Original Film Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu

Hyderabad: “China chepanu, Pedha Chepa… China maayanu penu maya, adhi swaha, idhi swaha… Chiranjeeva Chiranjeeva, sukhi bhava, shukhi bhava!” Yes, aha – 100% destination for the local entertainment, today announced the global premiere of its original movie ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu’ in Telugu. Produced by the makers of the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa’ – Mythri Movie Makers, directed by Abhinav Danda, Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu set against the backdrop of Kollur.

As per the line mentioned, the dark comedy with unexpected twists and turns features ‘Pushpa fame’ Jagadeesh Bandari in the lead, in a never-seen-before role. It boasts an ensemble cast including Vennela Kishore, Bithri Sathi, Mohana Sree Suraaga, Raj Tirandasu and Aneesha Dama among others. Mohana Sree Suraaga, Raj Tirandasu, Aneesha Dama. aha will stream Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu – the compelling, authentic, and rooted story that not just connects with the audiences in India but resonate with viewers across 190+ countries and territories very soon.

Producers from Mythri Movie Makers said, “We are extremely thrilled to bring our first OTT Telugu film for our diverse audiences on aha. Foraying into OTT was a natural progression as we believe it opens up another avenue for us to super serve our audience with immersive entertainment that delights and engages them. Along with a powerful storyline, the movie features beautifully composed music which is intricately woven into the story. It has been a pleasure collaborating with aha and we are sure Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu will resonate with audience.”

Do not miss to watch the an aha original movie ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu’