After Tamannaah Simhadri, This Transgender To Step Into Bigg Boss Telugu House in Season 5

After unveiling the logo for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, the audience are getting more excited to know about the further details. The probable contestants’ list is going viral on social media ever since the makers dropped the logo.

It is reported that the promo for the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is expected to release on August 15, 2021. However, this time, the show makers are planning the sets in a grand manner. As per the latest reports, Jabardasth actor Priyanka Singh is set to enter the Bigg Boss House in the fifth season.

Priyanka Singh, in a recent interview, shared her past experience, her upside down, career and her future wish. She said her wish is to run an old age home. She also wanted to take care of those transgenders who had been ignored by their families.

If Priyanka Singh becomes the contestant of BBT5, then she will be the second transgender in the house after Tamannah Simhadri. Tamannah entered the BB house as a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss Season 3 in which Rahul Sipligunj stood as the winner.

However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. Keep an eye on Sakshi Post for all the updates from the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house.