After Geetu Royal & Vasanthi, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 To Eliminate Predicted Winner

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is one of the most loved shows in the Telugu States. Nagarjuna is its host. Every season begins with a new set of contestants.

Over the past few weeks, Nagarjuna's show has eliminated strong contestants from the house. Geetu Royal and Vasanthi are the ones.

The show makers have eliminated most strong contestants from the show already.

Rumours are now doing the rounds that the show is going to eliminate singer Revanth from the show over his misbehaviour in the house.

Chances are high that Revanth will leave the house this weekend. Let’s wait and see whether Nagarjuna will surely eliminate him or not.