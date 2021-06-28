After Chandrachud, Prashanth Sambargi Targets Divya Suresh

It appears the talk surrounding Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8, one of the most popular TV reality shows on the Kannada small screen won't die down anytime soon. You know that Colors Kannada resumed the suspended show after gap of a few weeks during which contestants were sent back home.

Ever since the show aired last Wednesday, the Bigg Boss house is buzzing with activities. We already told you that Prashanth Sambargi and Chandrachud were seen talking about Divya Suresh and Manju Pavagada's relationship. In fact, Chandrachud even expressed his feelings openly about the same in front of Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep in the weekend episode, Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe much to the displeasure of contestants as well as BBK viewers.

Now, in a latest promo released by Colors Kannada, Divya Suresh is seen sharing her woes with her housemate saying she is being repeatedly targeted. Prashanth on the other hand tells Shamanth that he can good to those good to him but can be ruthless to those who turn against him. This promo has evoked mixed reactions from Bigg Boss viewers.

While a section of the audience say that Prashanth has changed his game strategy and could earn brownie points for his straightforwardness, a few others are trolling him for being too harsh on Divya Suresh.

On the other hand, Divya Suresh is seen crying in the Bigg Boss 8 promo released by Colors Kannada. Have a look...