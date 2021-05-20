After BBK8, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Suspended

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, which gained a lot of attention on social media, was cancelled in the middle of the season due to an increase in COVID cases across the state. Now, Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 too has been suspended by Tamil Nadu Government for flouting COVID protocols.

As per the makers, the Malayalam TV reality show will continue after the situation gets better in the State. As Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 may not resume, the makers are planning to start a new season next year.

It is worth mentioning here that Colors Kannada aired Bigg Boss Kannada 8 for three weeks without a host or eviction. But Mohanlal extended the show by two more weeks following a lockdown in the state.

It is learnt that six Bigg Boss Malayalam crew members on the sets of tested positive for COVID resulting in the Health & Revenue Department of Chennai to seize the sets. According to sources, The Tamil Nadu revenue department on May 19 sealed the sets of Malayalam Bigg Boss season 3 for not following Covid protocols and directed the team to suspend the shooting immediately. This is the second time in Malayalam Bigg Boss history that the show was forcefully cancelled in the middle of a season.The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was also cancelled on the 75th day due following a spike in the coronavirus cases across India.